In this Plus episode, Virginia Heffernan welcomes Daniel Goldman, MSNBC legal analyst and former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, who reads the tea leaves and feels out the potential for Mueller indictments. Plus: Julian Assange, the art of hacker timing, and legal terms you might not know.
