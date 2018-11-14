To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith, who just penned a piece called “Trumpism is Racism, So Things Will Get Worse.” Also, the “Gillum Test” and this week’s heightened harassment of women of color in the White House press pool.

Further reading:

Rolling Stone: “Trumpism Is Racism, So Things Will Get Worse”

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Shirley Chan.