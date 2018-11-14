Trumpcast

Is Your Candidate Racist? Apply the Gillum Test.

Following the GOP candidates’ amped-up, slippery-slope racism this election season.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith, who just penned a piece called “Trumpism is Racism, So Things Will Get Worse.” Also, the “Gillum Test” and this week’s heightened harassment of women of color in the White House press pool.

Further reading:

Rolling Stone: “Trumpism Is Racism, So Things Will Get Worse

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Shirley Chan.

Donald Trump Podcasts Racism