7.0 Earthquake Rattles Buildings, Fractures Roads in Anchorage

A car is trapped on a collapsed section of an off-ramp in Anchorage on Friday. AP Photo

A 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage at 8:29 a.m. Friday, rocking buildings and fracturing roads. At least 10 smaller earthquakes struck the area Friday. A tsunami warning was issued but later cancelled.

“There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage. Many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed,” the Anchorage Police said in a statement.

A video from an Anchorage courthouse showed at least one minute of shaking:

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

Several pictures shared on Twitter showed extensive damage to roads.

MORE: This road in Anchorage completely buckled because of today's earthquake #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/ycX6Wr4JYo — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 30, 2018

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated there was “a low likelihood of casualties,” not because the earthquake wasn’t strong but because “the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking,” though there are some “vulnerable” structures. Economic damages were potentially more severe, “significant damage is likely and the disaster is potentially widespread,” the USGS said.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker tweeted about the government’s response:

(1/2) After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster & I have been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel & I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

(2/2) From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings.



My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

The last time Alaska experienced an earthquake this big was in January, when a 7.9 temblor hit the Gulf of Alaska. In March 1964, Alaska was struck by the second most powerful earthquake in recorded history, a 9.2 quake that hit 75 miles outside Anchorage.

Update, Nov. 30, 3:48 p.m.: This post has been updated with predictive modeling from the USGS.