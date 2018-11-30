Boycott blues: Calls to quit Amazon Prime over the company’s threatening monopoly and questionable labor practices are hard to answer for some. Shannon Palus says that the tech company’s services have allowed the overworked and underpaid to easily outsource tedious labor, and it’s hard to go back.

A dream deferred: Thousands of people from the Central American migrant caravan are now stuck in limbo in Tijuana, Mexico, sleeping in tents and makeshift shelters as their hopes for asylum in the U.S. continue to dim. León Krauze reports from the camp, interviewing migrants and the city’s mayor about the situation on the border.

Silent deaths: As the AIDS crisis raged through New York City’s creative circles in the 1980s, mainstream media like the New York Times were slow to acknowledge the disease. But in one place, it had a quiet, persistent presence: the Times’ Obituaries section. Leah Rosenzweig combed through the ink to trace the stories behind those who lost their lives, “to unearth the very voices that shaped our culture, to recover what’s been lost.”

Never say never: Several conservatives who’ve proclaimed themselves “Never Trumpers” are supporting the president they claim to hate by endlessly criticizing liberal critiques of Trump. Will Saletan examines this phenomenon by highlighting one particularly egregious bad-faith example.

Speak on it: Despite some vehement opposition, it looks like Nancy Pelosi will be speaker of the House again come January. Christina Cauterucci looks at the frustrating narratives that have surrounded her and bemoans how pervasive sexist discourse has made it impossible to have an honest conversation about Pelosi as a leader.

For fun: Ariana Grande’s video for “Thank U, Next.”

So grateful,

Nitish