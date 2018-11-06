Great expectations: The general predictions for Tuesday are that Democrats will take the House of Representatives while Republicans will hold onto control of the Senate. However, as we’re all painfully aware of by now, sometimes these things don’t quite go as anticipated. Josh Voorhees imagines two different outcomes that could occur on election night and analyzes the specific results that would need to fall into place for these hypotheticals to become reality.

Leave ’em to the wolves: Trump has made immigration fearmongering his go-to shtick as the midterms cycle winds down, even though his insistence on this messaging is causing trouble for House Republicans in competitive districts. Jim Newell thinks this is an intentional move on Trump’s part: This way, he can claim his plan was to target promising Senate gains from red states, while distancing himself from potential House losses.

Florida, Florida, Florida: Before the Magic Wall and the will.i.am hologram, there was just a simple chalkboard displaying vote totals. Madeline Kaplan takes us back through the history of election night TV gimmicks.

Bear with me here: Lots of people on the internet were inspired by the viral video of a cub climbing up a snowy ridge back to its mother. However, it’s actually a key example of the sort of irresponsible drone-filming practices that often affect wildlife in adverse ways, as Faine Greenwood writes.

