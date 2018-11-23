Man Arrested After he Demands “All Jews Raise Their Hands” During Flight

A Delta Airlines passenger jet is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, located 7 miles south of Atlanta, Georgia. DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

A man was arrested Wednesday after he went on what one witness described as an “anti-Semitic tirade” that included a demand that “all Jews raise their hands” so he could “identify them.” This all happened 30,000 feet in the air during a Delta flight from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving. The man, who was wearing a tallit, or Jewish prayer shawl, was arrested shortly after the plane landed in Atlanta.

“Preliminary information indicates that while in flight … a male was yelling, asking Jewish people on board to identify themselves and making remarks about bombings to passengers aboard the aircraft,” Officer Lisa Bender told USA Today. In a statement Atlanta police also said that “while in flight to Atlanta a male began uttering anti-Semitic words to passengers aboard the aircraft.”

Authorities said David Toaff, 37, was uncooperative and they arrested him after he refused to calm down when they were trying to question him. Another passenger, Jordan Dale, posted a video of officers confronting Toaff. “I’m not a bad person” Toaff can be heard saying as he appears to try to break free from police. At one point in the video, Toaff mentioned there was a “White guy with blue eyes and he was just like Trump — he’s a Nazi!” He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing or hindering an officer.

Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded “all Jews raise their hands” so he could “indentify them.” Later, during the arrest he protested and resisted arrest.



Incredible work by Atlanta police, I highly recommend watching the whole video. pic.twitter.com/1BQif8Cvfk — Jordan Dale (@JordanDale9) November 22, 2018