“Hypnotic and transporting and sublime”: Alfonso Cuarón’s new masterpiece Roma will be coming to Netflix next month, but it’s worth trying to make it to the theater to see it on the big screen, film critic Dana Stevens insists. It’s the beautiful culmination of the Mexican director’s life’s work so far.

Gavel grab: There are rumblings among House Democrats that … someone … could challenge Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the House speakership. On Monday, 16 Democrats signed a letter committing to “new leadership.” Notably absent from the letter was who that new leader should be. Here’s why Pelosi is actually daring a challenger to jump in, according to Jim Newell.

Not stolen: Brian Kemp’s voter-suppression efforts in Georgia have been odious, but, Richard Hasen argues, Democrats shouldn’t call the Georgia governor’s race “stolen.” For democracy to work, we need to accept the outcomes of the election, even if it wasn’t perfectly conducted.

Come, he told me: Willa Paskin reviews The Little Drummer Girl, a six-episode adaptation of the John le Carré novel of the same name that premieres Monday night on AMC. It’s a historical spy thriller with an improbable romance, and according to Paskin, you’ll want to “eat the whole thing at once.”

For fun: Did Nazi doctors really raise an unstoppable army of super zombies?

