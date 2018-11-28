The Gist

Would the U.S. Win World War III?

A bipartisan commission says America could lose a hypothetical war against Russia or China. Of course, it might just be saying that to drive up military spending.

By

On The Gist, Cindy Hyde-Smith is on the MAGA wagon.

In the interview, the U.S. has long been the global leader in military spending. But is that enough to guarantee victory in a war against Russia, China, or both? Aaron Mehta covers the Pentagon for Defense News and has written about a bipartisan commission’s new report on America’s readiness for big conflicts.

In the Spiel, terrible arguments obscuring bad ideas.

