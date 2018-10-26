I Have to Ask

I Have to Ask: The Zeynep Tufekci Edition

The social media expert on why right-wing media is proliferating on Facebook.

By

Zeynep Tufekci is an author and an expert on social media and fake news.

She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why the business model of the different social media giants is so dangerous, what Mark Zuckerberg refuses to do to fix the fake news problem, and why right-wing news is proliferating on Facebook.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Facebook Podcasts Social Media