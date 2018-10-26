Listen to I Have to Ask below or via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Get More I Have to Ask Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to I Have to Ask Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Zeynep Tufekci is an author and an expert on social media and fake news.

She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why the business model of the different social media giants is so dangerous, what Mark Zuckerberg refuses to do to fix the fake news problem, and why right-wing news is proliferating on Facebook.

Email: ask@slate.com

Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.