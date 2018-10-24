The Good Fight Podcast

America Is Not Nearly As Divided As You Think

Why the real fault lines in America are not primarily about age or race—and what it means for how Democrats can beat Trump in 2020.

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Tim Dixon, a co-founder of More in Common, about why the usual story on America’s deepening polarization is wrong, the views of America’s “exhausted majority,” how progressive activists differ from the rest of the country, and how Democrats can build a winning coalition by mobilizing “passive liberals” and by persuading moderates.

