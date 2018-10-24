America Is Not Nearly As Divided As You Think

Listen to the Real Tribes of America:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Tim Dixon, a co-founder of More in Common, about why the usual story on America’s deepening polarization is wrong, the views of America’s “exhausted majority,” how progressive activists differ from the rest of the country, and how Democrats can build a winning coalition by mobilizing “passive liberals” and by persuading moderates.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org

﻿Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

﻿This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.