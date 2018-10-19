Trumpcast

The Midterm Elections Are Gonna Be Lit

Key district races we’re watching in New Jersey, Texas, and other states.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Emmy Award–winning political journalist Jeffrey Greenfield about the midterm elections and why the district races in New Jersey are so crucial for flipping the House, other important races to watch, and waning support for Nancy Pelosi.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan and A.C. Valdez, with help from Shirley Chan.

