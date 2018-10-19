A group of current and former USC students who allege they were sexual assault by gynecologist George Tyndall speak at a press conference. Mark Ralston/Getty Images

The University of Southern California has tentatively agreed to pay $215 million to patients treated by George Tyndall, a campus gynecologist accused of sexually abusing and harassing hundreds of women, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

Under that agreement, any student who saw Tyndall could receive $2,500, and those who have said they were abused by him could get up to $250,000. The settlement would cover the federal class-action lawsuit against the university, according to the Times, but it does not resolve hundreds of claims in state court. Four hundred and sixty-three women have sued USC over Tyndall’s behavior.

Tyndall has been accused of improperly digitally penetrating women under the guise of conducting a pelvic exam, sometimes saying inappropriate things while doing so. Others accused him of groping or touching them in other inappropriate ways and taking photos of their genitals and naked bodies. Some women have said they did not realize before the first lawsuits were made public in May that his behavior had not been legitimate in the medical sense because they had never been to a gynecologist before. Tyndall has denied wrongdoing and claimed the alleged abuse was part of normal medical practice.

According to the Times, USC has said the judge in the case has not yet reviewed the agreement. The university hopes the payment will settle the case with most former patients—including those who have not yet come forward—but that they expect some women will continue to challenge them in state court.

USC had investigated Tyndall after complaints surfaced and found that he was not following medical standards while performing pelvic exams but was instead harassing patients, according to the Times. Instead of airing their findings and alerting his patients and the medical board, the university cut a secret deal with Tyndall and allowed him to resign quietly with a financial settlement in 2017. The university later lodged a complaint with the medical board.

USC President C.L. Max Nikias resigned in the aftermath of the discovery, and Los Angeles prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges against the university. No charges have been filed against Tyndall.