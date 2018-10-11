Scenes of Destruction as Hurricane Michael Accelerates Into Florida Coast, Catching Many by Surprise

A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After accelerating through the Gulf of Mexico over the past two days and slamming the coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon, making it the fiercest storm to hit the state since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Hurricane Michael left a trail of destruction as it churned through Georgia. The Category 4 storm hit the Florida panhandle with winds registering up to 155 mph, just two mph short of Category 5 status, but enough to make it the third-most powerful storm ever to hit mainland U.S. There has been only one reported casualty, as of Wednesday evening. Nearly 500,000 people are without power across Alabama, Georgia, and Florida as residents along the storm’s expected path through the Carolinas braced for strong winds and heavy rainfall from the weakened storm.

Hurricane Michael tore off roofs as its powerful winds and devastating storm surge wreaked havoc in Panama City Beach, Florida https://t.co/VYgrAEkXPj pic.twitter.com/jlP7ODTXHF — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2018

"And, as you can see, there is no more Goodwill."



Video shows what's left of a Goodwill store near Panama City, Florida after #HurricaneMichael came ashore earlier today. https://t.co/BVUP5FtoKA pic.twitter.com/yunbO0nzbo — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018

Storm surge from Hurricane Michael is likely to cause erosion on about 75% of the beaches on Florida’s Panhandle, according to experts at the United States Geological Survey https://t.co/EC9RubWBC5 pic.twitter.com/gzANEic6za — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 10, 2018

A radar view of the last 24 hours of Hurricane Michael - 8 pm EDT Tue Oct 9th to 8 pm EDT Wed Oct 10th. pic.twitter.com/g3T3S9qW4g — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) October 11, 2018