Indian Uber drivers hold placards at a protest against their management in Mumbai on Monday. Punit Paranjpe/Getty Images

Uberland: Tech ethnographer Alex Rosenblat spent four years riding thousands of miles with Uber drivers. She talks to Isaac Chotiner about how algorithmic bosses are changing the nature of work and whether Lyft’s labor practices are any better than Uber’s.

It happened again: On Sunday, Brazilian citizens are set to vote for their president in a runoff, and it looks like the far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, is going to win handily. Isabela Dias comments on how Brazilian media, during the election cycle, didn’t take the threat Bolsonaro represented seriously until his chances of victory seemed certain.

I say, Sickert! Adding color to a black-and-white classic can either be a way to adapt old material for new times or a sickening cash grab at the expense of art. Or as Keith Pille writes about the colorized re-release of Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell’s From Hell: “At the news, my monocle flew across the room. Is this an outrage? This seems like an outrage. Wait, Campbell’s personally doing the colorization? Maybe this isn’t an outrage.”

So long, farewell: Friday is editor-in-chief Julia Turner’s last day at Slate before she departs for a new job at the L.A. Times. Slatesters past and present share their favorite memories of her, and Turner’s predecessors pay their respective tributes as she bids goodbye.

For fun: Be a pineapple for Halloween.

Trick or treat,

Nitish