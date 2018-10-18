Honduran migrants aboard vehicles head in a caravan to the United States, in Guatemala City, on Thursday. JOHAN ORDONEZ/Getty Images

President Trump, after the collapse of the administration’s family separation policy, is increasingly agitated about illegal border crossings and another “caravan” of migrants from Central America. He has threatened both to cut off aid to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador and to deploy the military to close off the southern border with Mexico.

He described migrants attempting to the enter the U.S. from those countries as an “assault” and also threatened a recent trade deal with Mexico if its government couldn’t stop illegal entries.

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

....The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Trump’s renewed public and private focus on the border appears to be a campaign push as much as a response to more attempted crossings recently. He has routinely blamed Democrats for obstructing attempts to make immigration law harsher and to build a wall, and he said that if they win majorities in the House or Senate they will do what they can to institute “open borders.”

Trump has been stymied in his efforts to build the wall by not just congressional Democrats minority but also by Republicans who do not support a restrictive overhaul of immigration policy. And when the Trump administration has, using its own discretion, dramatically stepped up immigration enforcement, namely through family separation, it polled terribly, and it eventually scrapped the policy.

But according to the data collected by the Washington Post, the number of family members arrested at the border in September was its highest ever for a single month and up 80 percent from July. There’s also the “caravan” of about 3,000 migrants from Honduras, who are walking through Guatemala toward the border with Mexico. The Mexican government has said that the migrants will have to enter individually with documentation or apply for refugee status, according to the Associated Press.

White House adviser Stephen Miller has reportedly been pushing for a new version of the infamous family separation policy in response to the increased number of attempted arrivals.