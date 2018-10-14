Trump Suggests Defense Secretary Mattis Could Leave Soon: “He’s Sort of a Democrat”

President Donald Trump walks with Secretary of Defense James Mattis after arriving to attend the North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Defense Secretary James Mattis could soon leave his Cabinet. In an interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes that is scheduled to be broadcast Sunday night, Trump said that there are “some people” who are members of his administration who he’s “not thrilled with.” When Stahl asked the president specifically whether Mattis could be leaving, Trump said he didn’t know but didn’t quite give him a vote of confidence when she asked whether he’d like to see him stay in his post.

“I have a very good relationship with him. I had lunch with him two days ago. I have a very good relationship with him. It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said of the retired Marine Corps general. The commander in chief then proceeded to call Mattis a “good guy” before getting a bit philosophical about loyalty in the nation’s capital: “He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves.

Everybody. People leave. That’s Washington.” Despite this turnover, Trump said talk of a White House in chaos was nothing but “fake news.” The president insisted that he’s “changing things around” and there are “people now on standby that will be phenomenal.”

The question didn’t come out of the blue. Several reports have recently said Trump was weighing whether to get rid of Mattis. Last month, the New York Times reported that Trump was considering asking Mattis to step down after the midterms. Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin also wrote last month that White House officials had been compiling names of potential replacements for Mattis. The defense secretary was cited in Bob Woodward’s book criticizing the president. According to Woodward, Mattis told associates that Trump “acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader’.” Mattis denied he ever said that. “The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward’s book were never uttered by me or in my presence,” Mattis said in a statement. “While I generally enjoy reading fiction, this is a uniquely Washington brand of literature, and his anonymous sources do not lend credibility.”