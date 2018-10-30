People protest the arrival of President Donald Trump as he visits the Tree of Life Synagogue on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Mainstreaming hate: Yet again, President Trump has refused to unequivocally condemn the violence his rhetoric provoked and again he moves us further along the continuum of bigotry toward racial violence. America will be grappling with the mark Trump leaves for a long time, writes Jamelle Bouie.

Nuclear reactions: Democrats could reverse years of voter suppression and GOP political manipulations if they’re willing to play electoral hardball once they’re back in control, argues Richard L. Hasen. Here’s just some of what they could do with a majority, without even resorting to court packing.

Half-baked origins: No, Trump is not going to terminate birthright citizenship. Mark Joseph Stern writes that should he even attempt to with an executive order, he literally can’t—and the reasoning upon which Trump’s faulty premise rests is anything but honest.

Peace at last: On Friday, Matthew Shepard was interred in the Washington National Church, 20 years after his brutal murder. Megan Kallstrom writes about the ceremony, a moving event that demonstrated one way the Christian left is channeling its faith into inclusive social action.

For fun: Why does my dog hate my aunt?

