Trump Is Promising A “Middle Class Tax Reduction” And Everyone Is Confused

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing on Marine One at the White House on October 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Houston, Texas to attend a Make America Great Again rally with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Before starting his trip to Houston to campaign for Lyin Beautiful Ted Cruz, President Trump promised that he and Republicans in Congress would deliver a “middle income tax reduction of about 10 percent,” through “a resolution” before the midterm elections in a few weeks.

This isn’t the first time he’s mentioned this idea, even though there’s no legislative text concerning it and Congress is out of session. During a speech in Nevada on Saturday, Trump said there would be “a very major tax cut,” while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the New York Times that there would be a more formal plan, developed with House Ways and Means chair Kevin Brady “shortly.”

Late last month, the House of Representatives voted to extend some of the individual provisions of the 2017 tax cuts, which were scheduled to expire in 2025 while the big reduction in corporate taxes from 35 to 21 percent was permanent. But Trump seems to be talking about a bill that hasn’t been written or voted on yet. While no one knows exactly what specifically Trump is referring to — if anything — it seems to be an acknowledgment that while the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has been great for corporations that saw their tax rates slashed, it has not been a potent issue on the campaign trail for incumbent and aspiring Republican house members and senators.

But just wanting there to be more tangible tax policy for voters in an upcoming election doesn’t make it so. CNN’s Phil Mattingly said that “senior Republicans in both chambers have no idea what [Trump] is talking about,” and that there wasn’t any bill text for it. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier today that representatives for Brady and Speaker Paul Ryan, who would both play a crucial role in any tax legislation, were referring any questions back to the White House, which wouldn’t further elaborate on the president’s comments over the weekend.

The bill that ultimately became the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also had a similiarly confused genesis. Trump, early in his administration, promised that the White house would come out with a tax plan “over the next two or three weeks.” Steven Mnuchin and then economic advisor Gary Cohn wouldn’t come out with a sketchy outline for that plan — which didn’t even include basic information like at what levels of income would to the new tax rates apply to — for more than two months.

“We’re putting in a resolution sometime in the next week or week-and-a-half, two weeks,” Trump said Monday.