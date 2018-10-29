Supporters wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump at a rally in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Saturday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hate in America: In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh this weekend, Dahlia Lithwick wrote about what role President Trump’s rhetoric plays in all this violence. We’re too worried about deciphering his every word, but it doesn’t matter what Trump says. It matters what his followers believe.

Coming to terms: Robert Bowers, the suspected killer of 11 people at that synagogue, was active on Gab, a social network that allows users to post hateful screeds in the interest of “free speech.” Gab has since taken down his account and stated that it doesn’t condone violence, a policy that April Glaser finds dubious.

Democracy in danger: The success of far-right extremist Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil reveals that the populist wave has not yet crested but is still gaining momentum. That’s one of several lessons Yascha Mounk says we should draw from the nation’s presidential election.

Sticky: Dance-pop darling Robyn has released her first full-length album in eight years, and although Honey may not be the sugary fun her fans want, its meditations on resiliency and grief are the balm we need, writes critic Carl Wilson.

For fun: When office Halloween costumes go awry.

No orange socks or silly hats,

Abby