Shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue Kills at Least Eight People, Several Injured

A screenshot from a report by local CBS affiliate KDKA shows law enforcement at the scene near the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. KDKA

There was a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city of Pittsburgh Saturday morning. Local CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that at least eight people were killed. At least 12 were reportedly injured, including three law enforcement officers. The suspect, who is believed to have been armed with an AR-15 rifle and several handguns, was reportedly injured but surrendered and is now being questioned by police. For now, police are not releasing any numbers, only saying there were “multiple casualties.”

“It sounded like a loud crash in the hallway,” Stephen Weiss, who was in the synagogue Saturday morning told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Weiss said he heard loud and repeated gunfire as he ran through the building.

The shooting apparently took place when the synagogue was filled with people for Saturday morning service. Police have called on people in the area to “shelter in place” and Carnegie Mellon University, which is nearby, was put on lockdown as students received text messages telling them to stay inside. “Do not come out of your home right now, it is not safe,” Pittsburgh police Commander Jason Lando warned local residents.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting shortly after the first reports started emerging. “Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote. “Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!”

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.