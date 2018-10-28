Rabbi of Pittsburgh Synagogue Blasted Politicians in July for Failure to Act on Gun Violence

This photo shows flowers and candles placed below a police cordon outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers was frustrated. The rabbi at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh was not happy with the way politicians seemingly always fail to act to prevent another mass shooting and he wrote a blog post about it. “We deserve better,” he titled the July 19 post that is still up on the synagogue’s website. A little over three months after that post, a gunman went into the synagogue he leads and opened fire, killing at least 11 people.

Although the post is a more general look at how news moves so fast that promises are quickly forgotten, Myers also took particular aim at the repeated failure to enact any kind of gun control. “The push by the students from Parkland, Florida, to enact safer schools? Now that schools are closed for the summer, apparently school safety is not important, as shooters are finding other valuable sites,” he wrote.

Politicians know people’s interests shift and they’re counting on short attention spans, he added. “Despite continuous calls for sensible gun control and mental health care, our elected leaders in Washington knew that it would fade away in time,” Myers wrote. “Unless there is a dramatic turnaround in the mid-term elections, I fear that that the status quo will remain unchanged, and school shootings will resume. I shouldn’t have to include in my daily morning prayers that God should watch over my wife and daughter, both teachers, and keep them safe. Where are our leaders?”

In one part of the post, Myers summarized what he saw as an accurate characterization of the response to violent acts or any kind of tragedy: “Tragic event—Thoughts and Prayers—Call to Action by our Elected Leaders—Hang Wringing—Next News Event.” Time will tell whether Myers was particularly prescient and predicted the life cycle of the response to the tragedy that hit his synagogue Saturday.