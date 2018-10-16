To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

In a special live panel co-hosted by Slate and the Texas Tribune, León Krauze talks to Roberta Jacobson and Antonio Garza, two former U.S. ambassadors to Mexico, about the history of the relationship between the two countries, immigration, and the harmful effects of Trump’s nativism.

Plus, why they never liked the term drug war.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan and A.C. Valdez

With help from Shirley Chan