Trumpcast

Trumpcast Live: The U.S. Relationship With Mexico—Live From the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival

León Krauze speaks with two former U.S. ambassadors to Mexico on the state of the U.S.-Mexico relationship.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In a special live panel co-hosted by Slate and the Texas Tribune, León Krauze talks to Roberta Jacobson and Antonio Garza, two former U.S. ambassadors to Mexico, about the history of the relationship between the two countries, immigration, and the harmful effects of Trump’s nativism.

Plus, why they never liked the term drug war.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan and A.C. Valdez
With help from Shirley Chan

Donald Trump Mexico