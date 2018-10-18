To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the Trump administration’s response to the apparent murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Elizabeth Warren’s proof of her Native American ancestry, and the debate around Georgia’s voter security measures.

• Shane Harris for the Washington Post: “Crown Prince Under Scrutiny in Journalist’s Disappearance Even as Saudis Search for Exculpatory Explanation”

• Glenn Kessler for the Washington Post: “Just About Everything You’ve Read on the Warren DNA Test Is Wrong”

• Ross Douthat for the New York Times: “The Elizabeth Warren Fiasco”

• The Genius Factory: The Curious History of the Nobel Prize Sperm Bank by David Plotz

• Ezra Klein for Vox: “The Rigging of American Politics”

• David Leonhardt for the New York Times: “The Senate’s White-State Bonus”

• Emily: Reginald Dwayne Betts for the New York Times Magazine: “Could an Ex-Convict Become an Attorney? I Intended to Find Out”

• John: Meghan Bartels for Space.com: “NASA Astronaut Nick Hague ‘Rolls With Punches’ After Harrowing Soyuz Launch Failure”

• David: Leon Neyfakh for Slow Burn, Season 2, Episode 8: “Move On”

• Listener chatter from Nydia Vasquez @Burntsmurff: James Fallows for the Atlantic: “Was Gary Hart Set Up?”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss what animals would make better mascots for Democrats and Republicans and the time Emily called the cops on a raccoon.

