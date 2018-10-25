To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the pipe bombs sent to Trump critics, the state of the midterm elections, and whether Saudi Arabia will be punished for the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker for the Washington Post: “ ‘In the Service of Whim’: Officials Scramble to Make Trump’s False Assertions Real”

• On Character by James Q. Wilson

• Amy Walter for the Cook Political Report: “Same as It Ever Was … ”

• Nate Silver for FiveThirtyEight: “An Upset That Nobody Sees Coming Could Determine Control of the House”

• Saahil Desai for the Atlantic: “College Sports Are Affirmative Action for Rich White Students”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Rectify: The Power of Restorative Justice After Wrongful Conviction by Lara Bazelon; Lisa Falkenberg for the Houston Chronicle: “Texas Prosecutors Shouldn’t Have to Choose Between Job, Justice”

• John: Alexandra S. Levine for the New York Times: “Overlooked No More: Minnie Mae Freeman Penney, Nebraska’s ‘Fearless Maid’ ”

• David: Dave Gershgorn for Quartz: “Companies Are on the Hook if Their Hiring Algorithms Are Biased”

• Listener chatter from Dimitri Nakassis @DimitriNakassis: Kristina Killgrove for Forbes: “New Pompeii Graffiti May Rewrite History in a Major Way”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, the lawsuit alleging Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.