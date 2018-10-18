Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Instant classics: Ever wonder what will be considered a golden oldie in, say, 2068? Our culture team posed that question to musicians, critics, and industry execs, who’ve bravely predicted which hits of the past 25 years will stick with us for the next 100. (Yes, you’ll probably be hearing “Smooth” and “Uptown Funk” for the rest of your life, alas.) Also, check out our critics’ smart essays on the staying power of Biggie’s “Juicy,” the comeback of the cover song, and the role Latino music will play in the American songbook of the future.

If you can’t beat ’em: Conservative judges use originalism and textualism when it suits them. Law professor Richard Hasen explains how liberals can use these “bankrupt” judicial philosophies against them.

Masterpiece redux: The Supreme Court punted on the free speech claim at the heart of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission last year. Now, in the follow-up Telescope Media Group v. Lindsey, a federal court has the opportunity to dismantle civil rights law as we know it. Mark Joseph Stern clarifies the stakes.

No easy resolutions: Serial has just released its third season, and Lili Loofbourow writes that the revolutionary podcast has never been better. By taking a look at the moral complications in our broken criminal justice system, she writes, “Serial scoops out any ‘just world’ beliefs we might have had.”

For fun: Kim and Kanye are splitting up.

