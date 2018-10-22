Sen. Ted Cruz on Capitol Hill on Oct. 5. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jerk watch: Jim Newell, who has been in the Lone Star State following Ted Cruz as he campaigns against charismatic congressman Beto O’Rourke, thinks that many people misunderstand the Texas senator: Unlike his charming challenger, Cruz is smug, smarmy, and calculating, but that’s not an obstacle—that’s why he’ll win.

Erasure: A report that the Trump administration is seeking to redefine sex in a narrow, trans-exclusive fashion is not surprising to Evan Urquhart. Republicans have been saying all along that they’d rather trans people not exist. But this is a moment of truth: Will liberals take a stand, or are they willing to declare human rights negotiable?

The Prince and I: Looking at Saudi Arabia’s repressive regime, Aymann Ismail decides to boycott hajj—the Muslim holy pilgrimage that takes place in, and financially benefits, Saudi Arabia—until needed changes come to the country. Meanwhile, Isaac Chotiner talks to the author of a book on McKinsey & Co. about the consulting firm’s controversial partnership with the kingdom, and Charles Kenny discusses whether tech companies with Saudi funding should refuse these investments.

For fun: “The Cringe,” a spooky song about the horrors of social anxiety.

As haunting as any ghost,

Abby