Four Men Killed in Shooting at One-Year-Old’s Birthday Party in South Texas

A screenshot from a local news report show the scene where a one-year-old’s birthday party turned deadly in Taft, Texas on October 13, 2018. Kiii-TV

An apparent argument at a one-year-old’s birthday party led to a shooting that killed four men and injured another. It seems two families who were at the party had an argument and that escalated into gunfire. Although there were multiple witnesses, police are still trying ot figure out what happened exactly in Taft, a small town north of Corpus Christi with a population of around 3,000 people.

“Four adult males were found dead on scene,” Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said of the shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. “The fifth male was HALO-Flighted to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline.” The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, provides details on the fatal shooting in Taft. Via @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/ZP0M0wosLH — Meagan Falcon (@meaganfalcon) October 14, 2018