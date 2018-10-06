Obama Adviser Susan Rice Hints She Would Consider Running Against Sen. Collins in Maine

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice speaks at the J Street 2018 National Conference April 16, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Susan Rice sparked lots of speculation Friday afternoon when she suggested she was thinking of challenging Sen. Susan Collins after she announced her support for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. All the talk began with a simple two-letter tweet by Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s National Security Adviser.

Jen Psaki, who was Obama’s communications director, got the ball rolling with a tweet that asked: “who wants to run for Senate in Maine? there will be an army of supporters with you.” Rice’s response came a mere 11 minutes later: “Me.” Rice quickly made clear she was “not making any announcements” about challenging Collins. But she certainly sounded like a politician fishing for votes: “Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins’ vote for Kavanaugh,” Rice, who was also United Nations ambassador, wrote. “Maine and America deserve better.”

who wants to run for Senate in Maine? there will be an army of supporters with you — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 5, 2018

Many thanks for the encourgement. I’m not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins’ vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better. https://t.co/6oGFTFuO1Q — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) October 5, 2018

Donations for an eventual Democratic challenger to Collins in 2020 surged after the Republican senator said she would vote to confirm Kavanaugh. A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $3 million as of Saturday morning. There was such a flood of donations after Collins’ announcement that the progressive crowdfunding platform Crowdpac appears to have crashed at one point Friday.

Rice may be the most high profile but she isn’t the only one who has hinted she would be interested in challenging Collins. Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, also hinted she could be interested in becoming Collins’ challenger. Some have also suggested former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards could run.

Doesnt @CecileRichards have a home in Maine? — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 5, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked about potential challenges to Collins, and made clear that Republicans will make sure the senator from Maine will have a hearty war chest to campaign, noting the issue had galvanized Republicans as well. “Senator Collins will be well-funded, I can assure you,” he said on Fox News. “Look, there’s a lot of enthusiasm on our side, too. You may or may not have noticed the rising enthusiasm among Republican voters. I think our people are going to be just as fired-up as theirs a month from now and everybody is going to remember what they did to Brett Kavanaugh.”