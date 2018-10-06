Graham Takes Victory Lap After Kavanaugh Confirmation: “I’m Not Tired of Winning”

Sen. Lindsey Graham continued his role as one of Brett Kavanaugh’s most vocal defenders on the Senate by celebrating the confirmation of the newest Supreme Court justice with a tweetstorm that amounted to a victory lap and a taunt at Democrats. “I’m not tired of winning……..Victory!” Graham wrote at the beginning of his tweetstorm that included a photo of himself with Kavanaugh.
Graham then went on to say Kavanaugh is “exactly the right person, at the right time to service on the Supreme Court.” He proceeded to thank some key senators before going on to effusively thank President Donald Trump “for the good judgment in selecting Judge Kavanaugh and the toughness and determination to stick by his side and see it through to Victory!”
Graham had been celebrating the impending victory for a while. On Friday, Graham clearly reveled in the scene of being heckled by a protester as he walked to his car. “Yeah, please move to South Carolina,” Graham said to the protester with a smile after she had warned that he’d be voted out of office. “I hope you come, you’d be welcome in South Carolina.”
Earlier in the week a new television ad began airing across South Carolina that praised Graham for having displayed “real courage” during Kavanaugh’s confirmation fight.
One more thing
