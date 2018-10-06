Graham Takes Victory Lap After Kavanaugh Confirmation: “I’m Not Tired of Winning”

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivers remarks about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a mark up hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 28, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham continued his role as one of Brett Kavanaugh’s most vocal defenders on the Senate by celebrating the confirmation of the newest Supreme Court justice with a tweetstorm that amounted to a victory lap and a taunt at Democrats. “I’m not tired of winning……..Victory!” Graham wrote at the beginning of his tweetstorm that included a photo of himself with Kavanaugh.

I’m not tired of winning….....Victory! pic.twitter.com/ZAhmFVh9LH — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

Graham then went on to say Kavanaugh is “exactly the right person, at the right time to service on the Supreme Court.” He proceeded to thank some key senators before going on to effusively thank President Donald Trump “for the good judgment in selecting Judge Kavanaugh and the toughness and determination to stick by his side and see it through to Victory!”

Brett Kavanaugh is exactly the right person, at the right time to serve on the Supreme Court.



A conservative jurist. A good man with the background and experience worthy of this high honor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

Thank you Susan Collins (awesome), Senator Flake (consistent), Senator Grassley (fair and steady), Senator McConnell (smart and strategic) and ……. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

…..finally thank you President @realDonaldTrump for the good judgment in selecting Judge Kavanaugh and the toughness and determination to stick by his side and see it through to Victory! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

Graham had been celebrating the impending victory for a while. On Friday, Graham clearly reveled in the scene of being heckled by a protester as he walked to his car. “Yeah, please move to South Carolina,” Graham said to the protester with a smile after she had warned that he’d be voted out of office. “I hope you come, you’d be welcome in South Carolina.”

I WITNESSED BASED LINDSEY GRAHAM IRL



Graham was walking to his car. Protesters followed him screaming that they would remove him from office.



Graham spins around & says: “Well, please move to South Carolina."



Then looks back at me & smiles.



Cryinghttps://t.co/3LuzaR6Adh pic.twitter.com/J8mI2X8b2u — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2018

Earlier in the week a new television ad began airing across South Carolina that praised Graham for having displayed “real courage” during Kavanaugh’s confirmation fight.

NEW TV ad airing statewide in South Carolina from @GovtIntegrity >>>



“Real Courage” -- @LindseyGrahamSC’s fiery defense of Brett Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pzx2PVw7Eo — Content Creative Media (@ContentGOP) October 4, 2018