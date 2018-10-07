Limousine on the Way to a Birthday Party Crashes in Upstate New York, Kills 20

Distraught family members take in the scene October 7, 2018 in Schoharie, New York, one day after an accident that left 20 people dead. LORI VAN BUREN/Getty Images

A popular tourist spot in upstate New York turned into a scene of carnage and devastation Saturday afternoon when a limousine crashed into a car and bystanders. The limo crashed with another vehicle outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, New York, a spot that is popular with tourists who go to the area to enjoy the fall foliage. The aunt of one of the victims confirmed early reports that the limo was on its way to a birthday celebration.

All but two of the fatal victims were inside the limo while two others were bystanders. All of the people inside the limousine, including the driver, died. Although one limo passenger survived the initial crash but later died in the hospital. Witnessses said the limo sped down a hill and crashed into the bystanders outside the store. “All fatal,” Jessica Kirby, 36, the manager of the Apple Barrel Country Store, told the New York Times in a phone interview. “That limo was coming down that hill probably over 60 miles per hour.” A witness who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been sitting inside their parked car at the store at the time of the incident said the crash “sounded like an explosion.”

A couple who live in Amsterdam, N.Y. and were married over the summer were the ones who rented the limousine, according to the New York Times. There was at least one other newlywed couple inside the limo.

Alan Tavenner, the town supervisor of Schoharie, characterized the death toll as “completely mind-boggling” in a town of 3,000. Talking to the Albany Times Union, Tavenner said the road where the accident took place had long been seen as a danger. “There have been tractor trailers that have come barreling down that hill and it was a miracle they didn’t kill somebody,” Tavenner said.

“We are doing our best to cope and grieve,” the Apple Barrel Country Store wrote on its Facebook page. “We are a big family at the Apple Barrel, and part of the bigger family of Schoharie. We cope by being together. And that is why we are open.”