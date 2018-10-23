A man holds a smartphone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in Moscow on March 23. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images

Never good enough: Facebook and Twitter have made strides over the course of the year to address the fake news and foreign bots that run rampant on their platforms. But as April Glaser notes, following a new report of Russian interference from the Justice Department, the efforts have clearly been too little, and, with the midterms approaching, much too late.

Tough crowd: David Gelernter, a Yale computer science professor who was once tapped as Trump’s science adviser, recently wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed that claims to diagnose why liberals dislike Donald Trump. Isaac Chotiner talks to Gelernter to try to pick apart his reasoning.

Take back the right: Lately the First Amendment has been weaponized against LGBTQ rights, but it can also—as it once did—defend them. In an essay for Outward’s Radical issue, law professor Scott Skinner-Thompson lays out an LGBTQ legal strategy founded on free speech, rather than equal protection, celebrating queer identity as a form of political dissent.

The science of sex: It’s a Radical issue kind of day, especially in the wake of the New York Times’ report that the administration is gearing up to redefine sex in a way that will curb transgender rights. As Alex Barasch writes, “This policy marks the logical endpoint of an obsession with genitalia as infallible indicators of immutable sex—a narrative that has harmed trans and intersex individuals for generations.”

For fun: The best way to spend a Mega Millions jackpot.

