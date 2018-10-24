Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference at the Kremlin on Wednesday. Sergei Chirikov/AFP/Getty Images

Weaponized pop-ups: We know that Russia is already trying to meddle in the 2018 midterms, so U.S. Cyber Command has decided to fight back with digital alerts like pop-up messages and emails. According to Josephine Wolff, it might not be such a bad idea: There might be something to the concept of the U.S. government letting others know it not only recognizes who these bad digital actors are but has the means and inclination to find them.

Red herrings: Menstrual cycle research has produced some pretty outlandish claims—for example, that ovulating women wear more red, have better “gaydar,” and make more money as strippers. But the party’s over now that the replication crisis has come for this field, as it has for so many others. Dan Engber explains the junking of two decades’ worth of shoddy science—and what we can salvage from the rubble.

Looking back: When Joel Steinberg was tried 30 years ago for the murder of his adopted daughter, his then-partner, Hedda Nussbaum, testified against him, recounting the abuse she endured. Many commentators who watched the trial on TV viewed her as complicit in the murder, wondering why she hadn’t done more to save her daughter. Sara Sherbill recalls following the trial as a young girl and relating to the situation deeply: “The case held my attention … because I too was living terrified in the face of a man’s inexplicable rage.”

