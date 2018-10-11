Republicans Now Comparing Experience of Hearing Women Discuss Sexual Assault to Attack by Violent Mob

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images

The new Republican talking point is that Democratic Party is an out-of-control death squad of sewer Communists because it allowed women to criticize and confront Brett Kavanaugh and the senators who supported him. Here’s Donald Trump at a Tuesday rally in Iowa:

They wanted to destroy [Kavanaugh]—because they wanted to destroy me, too. How could you do that? In their lust for power, the Democrats have become totally unhinged. They’ve gone, they’ve gone crazy. No: they’ve gone crazy. … You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry, left-wing mob. And that’s what the Democrats have become.

Here’s South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in a Wednesday appearance on Fox News riffing on Michelle Obama’s famous assertion that “when they go low, we go high”:

Here’s my view of the Democratic party regarding Kavanaugh. Going low [would be] a step up for you. You are in the gutter in terms of the Democratic Party’s approach.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said in a Tuesday radio interview he is concerned that Democratic protesters who’ve been confronting officials in public are going to murder someone:

I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation … they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence.

Earlier in the week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators were “literally under assault” from protesters during Kavanaugh’s hearings.

All of this, really, because of four women—Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, who came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct by giving careful first-person accounts of their allegations to journalists, and Ana Maria Archila and Maria Gallagher, who told Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, while he was waiting for an elevator in a public place, that they’d been sexually assaulted.

When will this brutal, despicable onslaught of defamatory hearsay and nightmarish violence end???