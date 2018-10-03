Here’s a striking image:

Capitol Police aren’t allowing staffers, members of the public, or the media to walk along the 4th floor of Dirksen pic.twitter.com/GSdcv8vPMq — Alan He (@alanhe) October 3, 2018

That’s the floor that Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins’ office is on. Collins, of course, holds one of the key swing votes that will determine whether Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court, and as such is of great interest to reporters/constituents/protesters at the moment. Her staffers say they didn’t tell Capitol Police to block such individuals from having access to the hallway above, but they also didn’t “contest” the decision. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell complained this morning about protesters “harassing” his “members” at airports, which was seemingly a reference to the two self-identified sexual assault survivors who approached Georgia Sen. David Perdue at D.C.’s Reagan National Airport; when one extended her arm to shake his hand, he told her not to touch him, then ducked into a men’s bathroom.

.@senatemajldr: "I want to make it clear to these people who are chasing my members around the hall here, or harassing them at the airports, or going to their homes - we will not be intimidated." https://t.co/evWunNp55f pic.twitter.com/x5E6nEU05L — The Hill (@thehill) October 3, 2018

Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl, who was appointed to John McCain’s seat, is also sick of the badgering:

Sen. Kyl to anti-Kavanaugh protestor: “would you please leave me alone?” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 3, 2018

It does seem like one option to avoid being harassed and targeted by vicious mobs consisting of, uh, two sexual-assault survivors, would be to not insist on confirming an individual who faces multiple credible allegations of sexual assault to the Supreme Court. Just a thought!