President Projects Hurricane Preparedness by Pointing at Map for TV Camera

One consistent principle that guides Donald Trump’s decisions as president is that he acts like he thinks a president who’s doing something on TV would act. Instead of actually doing the thing, he performs the TV version of doing the thing.
As this Hurricane Michael–related clip flagged by a Washington Post video producer indicates, the performance does not always involve A-list, top-shelf acting.
The context here is that instead of just having reporters receive a hurricane-preparedness briefing directly from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA chief Brock Long, the White House instead invited them to watch Trump listen to a briefing from Nielsen and Long while seated at his desk, which appears to have gone about as awkwardly as you’d expect.
I like when he points at the map, as if to say, “This is a map.”