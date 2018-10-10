President Projects Hurricane Preparedness by Pointing at Map for TV Camera

Map; Trump. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

One consistent principle that guides Donald Trump’s decisions as president is that he acts like he thinks a president who’s doing something on TV would act. Instead of actually doing the thing, he performs the TV version of doing the thing.

As this Hurricane Michael–related clip flagged by a Washington Post video producer indicates, the performance does not always involve A-list, top-shelf acting.

This looks like the dress rehearsal for a movie about a U.S. President, but the actor who is playing the president did not memorize his lines and is just completely winging it pic.twitter.com/sntWYQ8dZM — Dave Jorgenson 🗯 (@davejorgenson) October 10, 2018

The context here is that instead of just having reporters receive a hurricane-preparedness briefing directly from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA chief Brock Long, the White House instead invited them to watch Trump listen to a briefing from Nielsen and Long while seated at his desk, which appears to have gone about as awkwardly as you’d expect.

I like when he points at the map, as if to say, “This is a map.”