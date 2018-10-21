Detroit Police Broaden Probe Into Funeral Homes After 63 More Fetuses Found

A screenshot from a local news report shows the outside of the Perry Funeral Home, where authorities removed the remains of 63 fetuses on Oct. 19, 2018. WXYZ-TV

Police found the remains of 63 fetuses at a Detroit funeral home and officials are wondering how many more of these types of cases they have yet to uncover. Police said they found 36 fetuses in boxes and 27 others in freezers during a raid at the Perry Funeral Home. The discovery came a week after they found the remains of 10 fetuses and one infant stashed away in a ceiling of a former funeral home in the city.

“This is deeply disturbing,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters on Friday. “I have never seen anything like this in my 41-1/2 years [on the force], ever.” Inspectors for the State of Michigan’s Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau said they had found “heinous conditions and negligent conduct” at the Perry Funeral Home, which was shut down.

Although the two cases of funeral homes appear to be unrelated, authorities acknowledged there were several similarities that could point to a larger pattern. “There’s no connection that we know of between the two funeral homes, but there are similarities, including the improper disposal of fetuses,” Craig said. “We discussed having a task force operation to investigate this, although that’s preliminary.”

The investigation into the Perry Funeral Home began thanks to a man who had launched a lawsuit against it earlier this year over how it handled the remains of infants and fetuses. When that man saw coverage of the discovery at the Cantrell Funeral Home earlier this month he told his attorney to call the police. The attorneys in the lawsuit say that this discovery could just be the tip of the iceberg and up to 200 more bodies could be found to in improper possession of the Perry Funeral Home. “I’m really wondering where all the rest of them are,” one of the attorneys said.