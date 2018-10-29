Trumpcast

In Brighter News: Paul Manafort

Catching up on everyone’s favorite rat.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This episode of Trumpcast is available in full to Slate Plus members only. Sign up to support Trumpcast and other Slate podcasts at slate.com/trumpcastplus.

Now that Paul Manafort’s trials are over, we catch up with the story. Virginia Heffernan talks to Rachel Weiner, who’s been reporting from the courthouse for the Washington Post.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by A.C. Valdez and Shirley Chan.

Donald Trump Paul Manafort Podcasts Robert Mueller