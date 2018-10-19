Paul Manafort poses for a mugshot photo at the Alexandria Detention Center in Alexandria, Virginia. Handout/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign chairman and convicted bank and tax fraudster Paul Manafort is not doing well. He showed up in federal court Friday in Alexandria, Virginia, in a wheelchair and his right foot wrapped up. He has “significant” health problems, according to his lawyer, “related” to his diet and inflammation in his foot because of his confinement in jail.

Manafort was jailed in June, before the start of his Virginia trial, because prosecutors suspected him of trying to tamper with a witness, and the judge pulled his bail.

On Friday the judge announced Manafort will be sentenced Feb. 8 on the eight counts of tax and bank fraud he was convicted of in August. The judge also dismissed 10 counts the jury had deadlocked on.

Manafort is currently bound by a cooperation deal with federal prosecutors for a separate criminal case in Washington, D.C., that he pleaded guilty to in September. He is yet to be sentenced in that case.