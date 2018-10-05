Orrin Hatch Tells Female Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Protesters to “Grow Up”

WATCH: @senorrinhatch tells a group of women and survivors to “grow up” as he laughs in their faces. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/ZMe4Rslret — #VOTEPROCHOICE (@VoteChoice) October 4, 2018

Elevators have played an important role so far in the confirmation struggle over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. Dramatic scenes have played out as senators, needing to get to alternative floors of the Capitol, have been confronted by angry protesters. The pleas of women seemed to play a role in changing Republican Sen. Jeff Flake’s mind on confirming Kavanaugh last week, prompting him to call for an FBI investigation before voting. On Thursday, Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah was less willing to engage, dismissing female protesters and telling them to “grow up” as he boarded an elevator in the Capitol. After entering the elevator, Hatch taunted the protesters by waving from behind his security detail.