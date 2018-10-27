Obama Slams Trump in Impassioned Speeches: “Nobody in My Administration Got Indicted”

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on October 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Former president Barack Obama was back on the campaign trail Friday and moved to rile up Democrats by taking aim at his successor. Although he never actually mentioned President Donald Trump by name, the speeches in Milwaukee and Detroit amounted to the most direct attacks at the administration and the Republican Party as a whole. Although Obama’s speeches were meant to urge people to vote for Michigan and Wisconsin’s Democratic candidates, he made clear the election was bigger than just individual candidates. The former president said in Detroit that the November midterm elections “may be the most important election in our lifetime” because “the character of our country is on the ballot.”

Former President Obama speaks in Milwaukee: "I'm hoping you think it's wrong to hear people spend years, months, vilifying people, questioning their patriotism, calling them enemies of the people. And then suddenly you're concerned about civility. Please." https://t.co/sFZPTIcoeF pic.twitter.com/qlfXaf7ASb — CNN (@CNN) October 27, 2018

Obama said he was confident Americans shared his values about how people in power ought to behave. “I would like to think that everybody in America would think it’s wrong to spend all your time from a position of power vilifying people, questioning their patriotism, calling them enemies of the people and then suddenly pretending that you’re concerned about civility,” Obama said. The former president also mocked his successor for his legal woes. “They promised to take on corruption,” Obama said. Instead, “they have gone to Washington and just plundered away. In Washington, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team,” he said before noting, “Nobody in my administration got indicted.”

'Nobody in my administration got indicted' — President of shade, Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/JWB9CftoGj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 26, 2018

Obama also made fun of the way Republicans try to “scare the heck out of people before every election.” In the presidential race, it was all about Hillary Clinton’s emails. “They didn’t care about emails and you know how you know? Because if they did, they’d be up in arms right now that the Chinese are listening to the president’s iPhone that he leaves in his golf cart,” Obama said, referring to recent reports that Trump refuses to give up his iPhones even though he’s been told spies are eavesdropping on him.

"They didn’t care about [Hillary Clinton’s] emails…because if they did, they’d be up in arms right now as the Chinese are listening to the president’s iPhone that he leaves in his golf cart," Barack Obama said at a campaign event, slamming GOP politicians and conservative media pic.twitter.com/KjlLHOTXC5 — POLITICO (@politico) October 26, 2018

In this election, Republicans want Americans to be scared of a migrant caravan from Central America. “Now the latest, they’re trying to convince everybody to be afraid of a bunch of impoverished, malnourished refugees a thousand miles away,” he said. Suddenly that’s become the most important thing in the country. “That’s the thing that is the most important thing in this election,” he said. “Not health care, not whether or not folks are able to retire, doing something about higher wages, rebuilding our roads and bridges and putting people back to work.”

"While [the Republicans] are distracting you with this fear mongering, they're robbing you blind."



Barack Obama criticises the Republican party, saying they're using the migrant caravan in Central America to distract from their policies. pic.twitter.com/PO7UkpaQVL — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 27, 2018

Obama also wasn’t afraid to use the L-word. “Throughout human history, certainly throughout American history, politicians have exaggerated,” Obama said. “But what we have not seen before in our recent public life is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly lying. Making stuff up.”

Obama: "Throughout human history, certainly throughout American history, politicians have exaggerated...But what we have not seen before in our recent public life is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly lying. Making stuff up." https://t.co/2NYf6Be96u pic.twitter.com/xGtVtTSGTu — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2018