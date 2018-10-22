NYPD Pulls Nearly 3,000 Body Cameras After One Bursts Into Flames

An NYPD officer on June 3 in New York City. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The New York Police Department is pulling nearly 3,000 body cameras off the streets after one device worn by a Staten Island officer burst into flames Saturday night, according to the New York Times.

The officer was not harmed, but the explosion did reveal that the battery inside the Vievu-brand LE-5 cameras could ignite. Police and the body camera’s manufacturer are investigating the defect.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the body camera engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/GnO5fO4QfL — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) October 21, 2018

The department had planned to equip all 23,000 patrol officers with body cameras by the end of the year, according to the Times. NYPD officers are required to activate the cameras when making arrests, during home searches, and while interacting with suspects, according to the Wall Street Journal. The call for officers to wear body cameras has grown in recent years as police shootings and racially charged police encounters continue to fuel outrage and resentment among the public. In 2013, a federal judge ordered the NYPD to start a body camera pilot project as part of the ruling against the stop-and-frisk policy.

According to the Times, the city’s $6.4 million contract for the cameras spurred a heated debate in 2016, when some learned that other police departments had warned New York of the cameras’ relatively lower quality.

The officers who had been wearing the LE-5 model will work without cameras for now, but others will continue to use the remaining 12,510 cameras.