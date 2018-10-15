Stereotypes about Muslim marriages made me fear what would happen when I entered my own.

This is the Season 2 finale of “Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?,” a series featuring Slate’s Aymann Ismail investigating fears about Muslims in America. Watch the entire series.

I was married over the Hudson River just more than a year ago. None of our friends understood why my wife, Mira, and I would dive into that kind of commitment so soon after we met. To be honest, neither did we—we sort of got engaged by accident. And our union reveals the tricky position the children of Muslim immigrants can find themselves in when they fall in love in America.

In this episode, I bring a camera to my family’s weekly gathering in New Jersey to figure out how three marriages that span two generations could unfold so differently. Then Mira and I return to the boat where we got hitched and realize how our fears about marriage—and Muslim marriage in particular—have been allayed in the past year. —Aymann Ismail

This series is written and produced by Aymann Ismail and Jeffrey Bloomer, and edited by Aymann Ismail.

