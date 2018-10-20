Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Europeans are fighting over daylight saving time, which is way better than having a World War.
Mother Jones reporter Shane Bauer has been on both sides of a prison’s bars. After spending two years as a political prisoner in Iran, he returned to the U.S. and got a job as a private prison guard. His real aim, of course, was to report on why the American prison system—private and public—is broken. Bauer’s new book is American Prison: A Reporter’s Undercover Journey Into the Business of Punishment.
In the Spiel, a debate roundup ahead of the midterms.
