Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t have the most enjoyable of dinners on Friday night when he was repeatedly confronted by angry diners at a Louisville Cuban restaurant. TMZ published a video showing one heckler coming up to the Kentucky Republican and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, while they were at the restaurant. “Why don’t you get out of here?” the men can be heard yelling at McConnell. “Why don’t you leave the entire country?” Others in the restaurant told the man to leave the senator alone. That man also “slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant,” the woman who recorded the video told TMZ. The main heckler was apparently angry about the senator’s stance on Social Security and health care.

Another witness confirmed the altercation to the Louisville Courier Journal. The man “took McConnell’s to-go box off the table, opened the door to Bardstown Road and dumped the food on the sidewalk,” the paper reported. The witness also said there were other confrontations before the one caught on tape. Earlier, a woman approached McConnell’s table and called him a “traitor” while others in the restaurant clapped. McConnell remained silent but Chao loudly called on the protesters to leave them alone.

A spokesman for McConnell said the senator and his wife “appreciate those who spoke up against incivility” and insisted the pair enjoyed their dinner. “They hope other patrons weren’t too inconvenienced by left-wing tantrums,” Robert Steurer said. “As the leader often says, the Senate will not be intimidated by the antics of far-left protesters.”