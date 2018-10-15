Sen. Tammy Duckworth holds a pocket U.S. Constitution on Capitol Hill on June 20, 2017. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Minority report: Thanks to the Electoral College, gerrymandering, and the huge representational disparities of the Senate, a minority currently holds an unprecedented amount of power over our government. Conservatives argue that’s the way the Framers of the Constitution wanted things, but that’s not quite accurate if you dig into history a bit. Jamelle Bouie explains.

Back to school: We all may prefer to bury our memories of middle school, but revisiting adolescence with the tweens, teens, and monsters of Netflix’s Big Mouth is an absolute delight, Jack Hamilton writes. The show maturely tackles unpleasant experiences and complex topics while retaining an off-kilter sense of humor.

Mad season: There’s a lot of talk of anger these days, and justifiably so. Lili Loofbourow taps into a new facet of this rage in a thoughtful, personal piece acknowledging that all too often those who have every right to be angry are the ones punished for it.

Royal treatment: Yes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child. Why is the world so weirdly transfixed? It’s like “watching a rom-com with a plot resolution we could see coming from a mile away,” writes Christina Cauterucci. It’s all still a bit bizarre, though.

For fun: Can Kirk Cousins dance?

A chorus line of flailing limbs,

