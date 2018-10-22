Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the US, wait to cross the border from Ciudad Tecun Uman in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 22, 2018. ORLANDO SIERRA/Getty Images

President Trump continued his regular habit of fulminating at Central American migrants, warning this morning of “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners;” threatening again to cut off aid to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador; and saying that it was the Democrats fault.

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

It is true that there is a sizable group of people who have fled, mainly from Honduras, and are currently making their way through southern Mexico, but nearly everything else Trump is suggesting is unproven, implausible, or won’t happen. It is all is designed to ramp up the sense of threat and lawlessness on the border with Mexico and scare people away from voting for Democrats.

For one, the military can’t simply enforce immigration law in the United States. Foreign aid is generally determined legislatively (and the “massive” aid in question is under $200 million in planned spending). There is no evidence of “unknown Middle Easterners” in the migrant caravan (this is a frequently deployed — and debunked — meme ). And while Democrats have opposed Trump’s efforts to make immigration law more harsh and restrictive, the harsh bills he’s endorsed weren’t able to get enough Republican support to pass even the House.

Meanwhile, the group of migrants has grown from a few thousand to around 7,000, according to the Los Angeles Times. While they were stopped at an official border crossing with Guatemala, over the weekend, thousands crossed the Suchiate River and entered into Mexico. Of the group, “more than 1,000 caravan members already have entered legally and applied for refugee status in Mexico and are being detained while their applications are processed,” the Times reported.

The group, which includes “hundreds of women and small children, some in strollers,” are largely fleeing violence in Honduras as well as seeking out economic opportunity in the United States.

I’m only just realizing the massive scale of this caravan as they march north into Mexico. It’s several thousand people. Just look. pic.twitter.com/aRuoLNYTZg — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) October 21, 2018

The caravan is more than two miles long. People near the end are stumbling. It’s 23 miles to Tapachula and it’s so hot — 90 degrees — today. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) October 21, 2018

The previous migrant caravan, while smaller at around 1,500, had fewer than 200 people when it arrived at the border between the US and Mexico last spring.