Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S. travel on foot or atop vehicles in Mapastepec on their way to Pijijiapan Chiapas state, Mexico, on Thursday. Johan Ordonez/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to order the deployment of some 800 troops to the U.S. border with Mexico later this week, according to CNN.

CNN says the troops, who could be active duty servicemembers or activated National Guard, are not there to apprehend anyone or to patrol the border itself, but instead “to help border patrol authorities stop a caravan of migrants from Central America moving through Mexico to enter the U.S.,” and to “provide fencing, wall materials and other technical support at several key points along the border where it is believed the migrants may try to cross.”

While it’s unlikely that the additional manpower is, in any real sense, needed at the border anytime soon, the troops will undoubtedly help keep the caravan in the news as midterms loom and show that President Donald Trump is proactively addressing it.

Trump has called repeatedly for a variety of drastic measures to stop the caravan of largely Honduran migrants, now in southern Mexico, on their long walk toward the U.S. border, including deploying the military, somehow shutting down the border entirely, or cutting aid to the Central American countries themselves. This is not the first time Central American migrants gathered together for safety as they made their way through Mexico to the United States border. The previous caravan started with more than 1,000 people and ended with only about 200 migrants actually arriving at the U.S. border in late April.

The current caravan, which started with about 7,000 people, has already shrunk to “4,000 to 5,000,” according to the Associated Press. About 1,700 people, according to the Mexican government, have sought asylum in Mexico, and some have left the country entirely. The remaining group is about 1,000 miles from the border.