Ex-Interpol Chief Sends Knife Emoji to Wife Before He was Detained by China

A journalist holds the mobile phone of Grace, the wife of the missing Interpol president Meng Hongwei, showing what she says is the last message exchanged with her husband, during a press conference on October 7, 2018 in Lyon, France. JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Days of mystery that had engulfed Interpol continued Sunday when Interpol said that a Chinese official who had been reported missing resigned from his post at the international police agency. China’s ruling Communist Party issued a short statement Monday saying it is investigating Meng Hongwei, elected to lead the international police agency for a four-year term in 2016, for bribery and other crimes. The announcement came shortly after his wife, Grace Meng, told reporters in France that before her husband disappeared without a trace a few days earlier he had sent her a WhatsApp message with an emoji of a knife. She said she interpreted the knife to mean “he is in danger.”

China has so far only released a short statement on the detention, suggesting that the official could “also be in trouble for political transgressions,” notes the Associated Press. “The inspection and investigation of Meng Hongwei … is very timely, totally right, and very wise,” China’s ministry of public security said in a statement on its website. Meng “only had himself to blame” for the investigation, added the ministry, noting that “There is no exception in front of the law.” Interpol quickly said it “regretted” the move, noting it didn’t’ have enough information about the investigation to evaluate what was really happening.

Meng’s detention comes at a time when China is trying to increase its legitimacy on the global stage by taking key roles in international organizations. Now the government’s actions over the past few days will only undermine the country’s efforts as it appears to confirm an increasingly authoritarian turn by Beijing as it continues on a broad anti-corruption campaign. The detention suggests “the domestic considerations outweighed the international ones,” said Julian Ku, a professor at Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law. “This has always been true for China, but perhaps not so obviously true as in this case.”

The detention serves to highlight that even as it surrounds its moves as part of a laudable campaign to combat corruption at every level of government, China’s justice system is far from transparent. “Making the president of Interpol suddenly disappear is embarrassing, but China no longer cares about ‘losing face’,” said Zhang Lifan, a historian and independent commentator in Beijing. “I think the authorities knew how big the discussion would be after this incident, but they just don’t care.”