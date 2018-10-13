First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland June 21, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump finally spoke up about her “I really don’t care, do U?” jacket she wore in June on a plane to a Texas detention center housing children who were separated from their parents at the border. Considering how she wore it at the height of the controversy over the decision by her husband’s administration to split up children from their parents at the border, many saw the jacket as highly insensitive. But the first lady said in an interview that the jacket was meant as a message to the media. And the key, the first lady said, was when she wore the jacket.

Melania Trump said it was “obvious” she didn’t “wear the jacket for the children. “I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane,” Melania Trump explained in an interview with ABC. “And it was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me and I want to show them that I don’t care. You could criticize whatever you wanna say, you can say but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

When Tom Llamas asked her whether that meant she was sending a message with the jacket, she confirmed she was. “It, it was kind of a message, yes,” she said. “After the visit I put it back on because I see how media got upset about, obsessed about it.” She became frustrated when the media chatter became all about what she wore and not what she had gone to Texas to do. “I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear.”

That marks quite a contrast from what her spokeswoman said when the jacket became a topic of controversy. At the time, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said it was “a jacket” and “there was no hidden message.” President Trump though had written on Twitter that the jacket’s message “refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

During the interview that was taped during her recent trip through several African countries, the first lady said the policy to separate families at the border caught her offguard and she had no idea it was coming. “I didn’t know that that policy would come out,” the first lady said in an interview with ABC News. “I was blindsided by it.” She said she didn’t hide her feelings from the president. “I said to him that I feel that’s unacceptable, and he felt the same,” she said.

Melania Trump also dismissed speculation that she spends lots of time worrying about her husband’s alleged infidelities. “It is not concern and focus of mine. I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” she said. “I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage.” Although she recognized that “it’s not always pleasant” to hear the allegations, the first lady also insisted she knows “what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true.” When Llamas asked the first lady whether she loved her husband, she said, “Yes, we are fine.”