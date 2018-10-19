Sen. Claire McCaskill at a campaign stop on Wednesday in Arnold, Missouri. Michael Thomas/Getty Images

With less than three weeks until Election Day, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger Josh Hawley sit about as close as two candidates can get in the polls. The Missouri incumbent and her opponent are currently separated by just a fraction of a percentage point in RealClearPolitcs rolling average. And five of the last eight RCP-tracked surveys, including the most recent, found the two candidates in a tie—not a within-the-margin-of-error statistical tie, mind you, but an actual, genuine, exact-same-number-for-each dead heat.

Given that their race will help decide control of the Senate, it was natural to expect some rhetorical fireworks on Thursday at their first debate. Instead, the two played nice—or at least played nice relative to what we’ve seen in other battleground states of late. (Hawley appeared to take a couple of subtle jabs at McCaskill’s net worth, sure, but he never really leaned into any of them.) At one point, McCaskill even apologized for a recent campaign retweet about Hawley’s son that the candidate had taken offense to and almost seemed sincere in doing so. At another, Hawley offered up one of the nicest things uttered by a Senate candidate about an opponent in recent memory: “I think she’s a good person.”

Without the din of yelling and canned one-liners—and thanks to some tough follow-ups from moderator Judy Woodruff and a team of local reporters—the debate laid bare the two major fault lines of the race: Hawley’s quest to kill Obamacare, despite Americans’ newfound love of the law and its protections for pre-existing conditions, and the inescapable fact that McCaskill is a Democrat in Trump country.

As much as any other candidate this year, McCaskill has made defending Obamacare a pillar of her campaign, even while conceding the health care law is not perfect. She often begins her events by asking anyone with a pre-existing condition to stand up, a request that can bring a majority of the crowd to its feet. Meanwhile, in his role as Missouri attorney general, Hawley joined a GOP lawsuit that aims to dismantle Obamacare and many of the law’s protections for pre-existing conditions along with it. As he has for much of the campaign, Hawley struggled Thursday to square the lawsuit with his claim that he is in favor of keeping those same protections. “The lawsuit is about Obamacare—it’s about getting rid of Obamacare,” he said, before adding: “My question is, will Senator McCaskill support any plan—any plan—to protect people with pre-existing conditions that isn’t Obamacare?”

That wasn’t the only time Hawley declared his support for some general goal while simultaneously declaring his opposition to a specific proposal to achieve said goal. In one breath, he accepted the reality of man-made climate change, and in the next he railed against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s environmental regulations. Later, he voiced support for increasing the minimum wage, and then conceded he plans to vote against a state ballot initiative this November that would, yep, raise the Missouri minimum wage, from the current $7.85 per hour to $12 by 2023.

But while Hawley was sweating the details, he also clearly felt free to embrace a number of GOP priorities, including last year’s tax reform, Trump’s trade war, and a border wall. McCaskill, meanwhile, was left to deal with the bigger picture. Again and again, Hawley branded the incumbent a “party-line liberal” who was out of step with a state that voted for Donald Trump by 19 points just two years ago. “She does not represent this state anymore. She does not represent the people of Missouri,” he said. “She has not accepted what the people said in 2016. She has not worked with this president or this administration on any major priorities.”

McCaskill tried several times to find some middle ground, by questioning EPA farm regulations or declaring her support for the Second Amendment. Ultimately, though, she was only willing to move so far. “I know I cast votes a lot of Missourians disagree with,” she conceded. “I get that. But you got to cast the vote. And you’ve got to be up front about where you stand. You’re not going to make everybody happy.” On that last point, at least, both candidates seemed to agree.